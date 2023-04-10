Colby Covington has put Leon Edwards on blast for not wanting to give him a title shot despite UFC president Dana White already confirming he is the next challenger.

Covington took to Twitter to address Edwards for his reluctance to give him a title shot because he doesn't feel as though he deserves it. He made historical comparisons and mentioned that he plans on taking the opportunity and welterweight title regardless.

He wrote:

"Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior."

🦅 Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it.See you in July junior. Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior. 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/nGLhgUsPHx

'Chaos' mentioning July as the month in which he'll see 'Rocky' coincides with White's recent comments during his UFC 287 post-event press conference.

The UFC president mentioned that the planned July card at The O2 arena in London, England, is currently scheduled to be a UFC Fight Night event, but he's working on changing that with the welterweight championship fight serving as the headliner:

"London has been incredible to us. It's been amazing. We're supposed to have a Fight Night in July. I want it to be a pay-per-view."

Dana White suggested at the Colby Covington is being targeted for London in July Another UFC title fight in London?!Dana White suggested at the #UFC287 post-fight press conference that the anticipated bout between Leon EdwardsColby Covington is being targeted for London in July Another UFC title fight in London?! 😱Dana White suggested at the #UFC287 post-fight press conference that the anticipated bout between Leon Edwards 🆚 Colby Covington is being targeted for London in July 🏆 https://t.co/MckS3Q1IpI

Since 'Rocky' is the reigning welterweight champion and fights out of England, it seems likely that the event will change from being a UFC Fight Night to a pay-per-view should the matchup with 'Chaos' come together.

Edwards vs. Covington could generate plenty of interest and be more profitable for the UFC.

Colby Covington shares his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal announcing his retirement

Colby Covington recently weighed in on his former American Top Team teammate and friend-turned-enemy Jorge Masvidal announcing his retirement from MMA after his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 this past weekend.

There is clearly still animosity between the two. Covington claimed that Masvidal only took another fight because he didn't want his career to end from a loss to 'Chaos':

"He’s a broken man. There’s a reason that he came out and did what he did to me in the streets like a little clown...There’s no pride in that guy. So, he just didn't want to have to live the rest of his life knowing that he retired off of getting his a** beat by me.”

'Chaos' defeated 'Gamebred' last March at UFC 272. He earned a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring the bout 49-46, 50-45, and 50-44 in his favor.

Catch Covington's comments below:

