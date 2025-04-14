Colby Covington goes scorched earth on Paddy Pimblett after UFC 314 backstage scuffle: "He is never going to be a champion"

There appears to be a new rivalry brewing between Colby Covington and Paddy Pimblett, as the two engaged in a heated argument following UFC 314. Covington, who was present at the PPV event, recently doubled down on his criticism and went on a lengthy rant targeting Pimblett.

Ad

Pimblett made a strong case for himself as a lightweight contender by putting on an impressive performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 this past weekend. The Brit displayed his sharp striking prowess and TKO'd the former title challenger in the co-main event.

During the backstage interview following his win, Pimblett unexpectedly ran into Covington, who accused him of fighting weaker opponents, saying:

''You’re fighting scrubs. Guys who are 2-6. You’re a bum. You beat guys who are 2-6, remember that. Remember that, you’re a scrub...You’re a fraud.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

That didn't sit well with Pimblett, who was quick to respond by pointing out Covington's recent octagon appearances, saying:

''I'll slap you...Aren't you on a three-fight losing streak?"

Check out their interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Covington continued to target Pimblett with harsh words, saying:

''Yeah, dude, he's been loving to run my name through his mouth in the media. He talks about me every chance he gets. So I just said...You want to talk to me to my face right now?...That Ellen DeGeneres-looking fu*king nerd, he had nothing to say. He was fu*king piped down like the little b*tch he is...Let's talk about facts though. The facts are the combined losing streak of his last three opponents, 13 fight losing streak. 13 fight losing streak. The guy's never going to get to a title fight. He's never going to be a champion. He's a fu*king bum.''

Ad

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paddy Pimblett lashes out at Colby Covington following recent backstage altercation

During the UFC 314 post-fight press conference, Paddy Pimblett slammed Colby Covington's behavior following their backstage confrontation, where the two hurled words at each other.

Pimblett mocked Covington by citing his recent defeats inside the octagon, saying:

''Mr irrelevant, trying to stay relevant, the fu*king whopper. He just came over and started chatting sh*t, didn’t he, because he saw there was a camera, came over and started saying, ‘Ah, you fight scrubs’, he said something about Chandler being 2-4 or something, isn’t he 2-4 in his last six?”

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (3:14):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.