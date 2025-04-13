UFC 314: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett: Full video highlights

The co-main event of UFC 314 featured a thrilling lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and former title challenger Michael Chandler. The event was held on April 12 and the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida served as the venue.

Prior to the clash, Pimblett was undefeated in the UFC with a 6-0 record and was riding an eight-fight win streak overall. Chandler, on the other hand, entered the fight with a two-fight losing streak.

Chandler scored a takedown in the opening round of the fight but Pimblett bounced back and landed some heavy shots to close the round.

The second round was full of grappling exchanges between the two on the ground.

In the third round, 'The Baddy' landed a flying knee that caused a gruesome cut on Chandler's face.

Pimblett eventually ended up scoring a TKO victory in the third round of the contest.

