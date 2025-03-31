Colby Covington handed a brutal reality check by Sean Brady: “Might not even have a f**king job” 

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has recently faced harsh criticism from Sean Brady. This comes after Covington's remarks about his peer, which saw him label the Philadelphia native an easy matchup.

In the main event of UFC London, Brady delivered a dominant performance against former champion Leon Edwards, winning the fight via submission. But after the fight, 'Chaos' dismissed any potential threats coming from his fellow American fighter. Unsurprisingly, Brady disagrees with Covington's assessment.

Recently, during The BradyBagz Show, the top-ranked UFC welterweight contender delivered a brutal reality check for Covington.

He said:

"Leon took you down multiple times, beat the sh*t out of you. Did you see what I just did to Leon? What would I do to you, bro? I would f**king kill him. He's not even getting anyone in the top 15. Dude, he might not even have a f**king job... He f**king sucks. Colby, you are a p****."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

'Chaos', who once had a dominant run in the UFC, hasn't won a fight in the promotion since his victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Interestingly, Covington couldn't defeat Edwards back at UFC 296, but Brady easily handled 'Rocky' in his recent fight.

Colby Covington wants legacy fight for his next UFC outing

Colby Covington's last UFC fight was at UFC Tampa in December 2024, where he faced rising prospect Joaquin Buckley. Returning from a year-long hiatus, Covington lost via TKO (doctor's stoppage).

In a recent discussion on the Red Hawk Recap show, 'Chaos' revealed his future plans and potential fight options in the UFC. Additionally, Covington stated that he is only interested in legacy fights.

He said:

"Anybody that has a big name, big fights. Whatever the biggest and best fights I can get done for the UFC, that's what I want to do... I want legacy fights, big fights, former champions, you know, big high-level fights. Not guys that are just coming up and just starting to build their name because I've been here, I've done that, I'm a world champion."

