Colby Covington issues bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314: "He's not just fighting for a paycheck"

UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently shared his prediction for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes title fight. Volkanovski and Lopes will contest the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, this Saturday.

Coming off back-to-back knockout losses, Volkanovski will look to return to winning ways and become a two-time featherweight champion. Meanwhile, his Brazilian counterpart is on a five-fight win streak heading into his maiden shot at UFC gold. On his YouTube channel, Covington broke down the UFC 314 main event.

Backing Lopes to emerge victorious, 'Chaos' said:

"In the UFC 314 main event, the king of Miami is going to give his prediction between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. I'm going against the douchebag. I'm going to fade the douchebag Volkanovski. I'm gonna go with that emo looking haircut dude, Diego Lopes all the way to the inner circle."

He continued:

"I think he's younger, he's hungrier and he's not just fighting for a paycheck like I think Volkanovski is doing. So, the king of Miami is making his regards to Diego Lopes. I think he's going to get this done."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (3:08):

Alexander Volkanovski revisits the scuffle between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez

At the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference, Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez were engaged in a heated back-and-forth. Although they aren't fighting one another, their exchange of words produced the most notable moment of the presser.

Rodriguez is scheduled to fight former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull at the pay-per-view, while Lopes will take on Alexander Volkanovski in the main event. They got into an argument regarding a rift between their respective teams and hurled expletives at one another.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier, Volkanovski had this to say about the scuffle:

"At one point, I was like, 'Look, don't fight each other. If someone gets injured, I might not have an opponent.' They ended up having an another chat after. I don't know if you saw the second little altercation they had. They actually got real close. I was like, 'Oh! I might have to dive in here.'"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

