Colby Covington is back to being his usual self following his rivalry-settling win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of this Saturday's UFC Vegas 11 card.

Colby Covington ripped through the UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman when the pair was interviewed together on live TV following the former's impressive and dominant win over Woodley at UFC Vegas 11. Colby Covington claimed that Usman's stoppage win over him was "fake" and that he will capture the title from the champ in a rematch.

“Wait until the next time I see you,” Covington said. “You’re not going to get a chance to call fake nut shots. You’re not going to get a chance to call fake eye pokes and get 10 minutes of timeout and get a fake stoppage. You’re on borrowed time, motherf****r. I’m getting my belt back.”

“First go wipe your mouth, you’ve got a little something on it from the president,” Usman retorted.

Covington pulled no punches in the live interview, insulting Usman by accusing him of being a boring fighter; saying that he is on performance enhancing drugs; and even calling him "ugly". However, to all of Covington's insults, Usman had just one thing to say - “I broke your face. Tell me right now what happens next time,” Usman said after listening to Colby Covington's verbal onslaught.

“I’m knocking your a** out,” Covington said. “You’re going out cold, I guarantee it. Just like I wobbled you. I know you lost all those brain cells. I know you’re delusional right now. Wait next time until I see you. You better train hard. Keep doing that EPO. Keep it up. I don’t need nothing. This is raw American steel. I’ve got the president of the United States. Dragon energy. When I see you, you’re dead.”