"Both guys are not on my level" - Colby Covington speaks on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns matchup

Life has been quite interesting for Colby Covington since UFC 272. 'Chaos' talked a big game and walked the walk with a unanimous decision to win against Jorge Masvidal. When asked by James Lynch about potentially fighting the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns next, Covington responded confidently by saying:

"That's an easy money paycheck. Both guys are not on my level. I am the pound-for-pound people's champ. Nobody is gonna stop me."

Since joining the UFC in mid-2020, Chimaev has exploded as one of the promotion's biggest superstars. Holding a UFC record of 4-0, 'Borz' steamrolled all four opponents and took no damage. After submitting Li Jingliang in the first round, he now faces a huge step up in competition against Burns at UFC 273.

Meanwhile, Burns is looking to ride the momentum of his win over Stephen Thompson into UFC 273. Although the MMA world is more focused on Chimaev, 'Durinho' is a dangerous fighter who has only lost to champion Kamaru Usman since 2018.

With only a few options in the welterweight division, the winner of Chimaev vs. Burns could end up in a number one contender fight against Covington. Currently, the debate about the legitimacy of 'Borz's' future is endless. UFC 273 offers a massive opportunity for him to answer some of those questions.

Colby Covington is not worried about Khamzat Chimaev

One criticism of Khamzat Chimaev is that he has not fought any top contenders yet. With that being said, most fighters don't go up against ranked contenders in their first five fights. While referencing 'Borz,' Colby Covington said:

"I'm not worried about 'c**shot' [Chimaev] and his fight. He has not beaten one contender yet."

Covington can say that he is not worried, but the reality of it is that he may be seeing Chimaev or Burns later this year. 'Chaos' has not lost a UFC fight to anyone other than Usman since 2015. If 'Borz' is still undefeated, a matchup against the American could bring tons of viewership.

