  • Colby Covington labels Sean Brady an "easy match up", MMA X responds: "Expose that fraud" 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Mar 28, 2025 01:43 GMT
Colby Covington (left) asserts confidence in defeating Sean Brady (right) in a potential fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Colby Covington, known for his outspoken personality, often exudes confidence when previewing his potential matchups against competitors. Most recently, he discussed his possible clash with rising contender Sean Brady.

While 'Chaos' is currently ranked ninth in the UFC welterweight rankings, Brady has climbed to the top spot. Despite this, Covington remains unfazed by any potential threats posed by the 32-year-old fighter.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington expressed his desire to end Brady's hype and said (via @OnPointMMA on X):

"If the company wants me to end the hype, it's a pretty easy matchup"
Several fight fans and netizens shared their reactions to the former interim UFC welterweight champion's words on X. Notably, one of the users expressed confidence in Covington by saying:

"Colby will expose that fraud the same way Belal did"
Others commented:

"Prime Colby submits Brady in twoorounds"
"If they fight it will most like be on the feet and Colby smokes him on the feet with pressure"
"Say what you want but prime colby vs. brady would be a fun match up considering no one has ever held colby down"

Check out more fans' reactions to Colby Covington's comments below:

Fans reactionst. [Screenshot courtesy: @OnPointMMA on X]
Covington, who once had a strong winning momentum, is now in a contradictory position regarding his current form. After UFC 272, the 37-year-old has participated in two UFC fights but was unable to make the most of either opportunity.

Colby Covington doesn't think Leon Edwards is motivated to fight anymore

Similar to Colby Covington, former welterweight champion Leon Edwards is currently facing challenges in building a winning momentum. In his most recent fight, Sean Brady proved to be a tough opponent for 'Rocky' and defeated him via submission.

Following the fight, 'Chaos' shared his insights. In an exclusive interview with Submission Radio, Covington emphasized that Edwards now lacks the motivation and hunger to compete in the 170-pound division:

"I kind of thought that after I fought Leon, you know, the motivation wasn't there anymore... I could tell after that fight, he just wasn't hungry anymore. He made too much money. I made him too much money at that press conference. So yeah, I just don't think he's motivated anymore, and he should hang it up."
Check out Colby Covington's comments below (1:18):

youtube-cover

