Colby Covington the "most overhyped" welterweight fighter, claims division rival

Colby Covington is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing fighters in the UFC and one welterweight fighter didn't mince any words when describing him.

While speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad was asked who he believed was the most overhyped welterweight fighter in the UFC. Without hesitation, he mentioned that he believed 'Chaos' is the most overhyped.

He said:

"Overhyped welterweight? Colby Covington."

It's no surprise that 'Remember The Name' would name the former interim welterweight champion as the most overhyped fighter in the division, especially considering that he was passed up for a title shot in favor of him. The No. 4 ranked welterweight also voiced his displeasure towards the UFC matchmaking after 'Chaos' was named the next title challenger despite being out of action of over a year, saying:

"Nobody's gonna hand you anything and I knew right when I got to the UFC that anything I wanted, I was gonna have to claw my way to grab it, to get it. And knowing even with this fight right here [with Gilbert Burns], it's still me clawing and grabbing to get it...It's gonna make it that much sweeter, that much better to have that gold wrapped around my waist." [10:07 - 10:33]

Regardless of what transpires in their upcoming fights, Muhammad vs. Covington could be something that the UFC eventually books in the future.

Natan Levy reveals what Colby Covington is like when no cameras are around

Natan Levy recently revealed what Colby Covington is like when there are no cameras around after he met the former interim welterweight champion at the UFC Performance Institute.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Levy mentioned that 'Chaos' is much different when he's not in character to sell a fight and couldn't be nicer to interact with, saying:

"Really cool guy, I like him alot, I love his fighting style, I think he's a cool guy. Love him or hate him, but you know, he's nice...He said some great things to me...No arrogance at all and just a humble and cool guy. So yeah, took a picture with him like a fan and it went around the internet." [4:18 - 4:56]

