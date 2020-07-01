UFC Welterweight sensation Colby Covington has once again decided to put his arch-rival Jorge Masvidal, who has had his fair share of issues with the UFC management, on notice.

While speaking to BJPenn.com Radio, Colby Covington had quite the proposition for UFC President Dana White, stating that he is willing to take care of 'Gamebred' on behalf of White.

Covington said that he is willing to do Dana White a favor by finishing-off ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal after his recent dispute with the UFC. (H/T: MMA News)

“I know Dana’s having a dispute with ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal right now. Hey Dana, you know who to call. Call me, bro. I’ll finish ‘Street Judas’ off. I’ll send that dude to the morgue, he won’t ever fight again."- said Covington.

'Chaos' further took a shot at the Masvidal's BMF Championship, saying that it's not even a real title and is only considered as a participation trophy. Colby Covington also added that it has not been a money issue for Masvidal but more of a "scared issue".

He’s got the BMF title but that’s not even a real title, it’s a participation trophy. He’s really got the SMF title right now. The saddest motherf***er, or the scaredest motherf***er. It wasn’t a money issue, it was a scared issue.”

When did Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington last fight in the UFC?

Jorge Masvidal last fought in the Octagon at UFC 244 when he defeated Nate Diaz to become the inaugural BMF Champion. After that, Masvidal was expected to challenge his arch-rival, Kamaru Usman, for the UFC Welterweight Title, however, 'Gamebred' opted to sit out of Octagon competition after his latest issues with the UFC.

Speaking of Usman, Colby Covington's last promotional fight was at UFC 245 when 'Chaos' was defeated by the 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and failed to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship.

At the upcoming UFC 251 pay-per-view, Usman will be returning to Octagon action for the first time since his win over 'Chaos'. He is preparing for his next title defense against his long-term teammate Gilbert Burns, who earned a shot at the belt by beating former champ Tyron Woodley.