Colby Covington opens up about whether he still has animosity toward Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington recently opened up about his feelings toward Jorge Masvidal, which was one of the most personal and well-documented UFC rivalries that took place in recent years. They went from being close friends and training partners to bitter enemies.

Not even their UFC 272 main event bout resolved their issues as the former 'BMF' title holder was charged for assaulting his former American Top Team teammate outside a Miami steakhouse weeks later. During his appearance on PBD Podcast, 'Chaos' mentioned that he has put his grudge against 'Gamebred' behind him because of what transpired during this bout inside the octagon, saying:

"I've let all feelings and emotions go with that guy, I could care less about him. I've already handled my business in the UFC. People saw in front of the world what I did to him...I'm levels above him, you know, in every sense of the word. Politically, spiritually, in the sports world. You know, he's retired, why are we even talking about a guy that's not even at the top?" [3:10 - 3:43]

Based on Colby Covington's comments, it doesn't appear as though he and Masvidal will be squashing their beef anytime soon.

Check out the full video:

Colby Covington reveals he suffered an injury in the first round against Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Colby Covington recently revealed that he suffered a broken foot in the opening minute of his welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards this past Saturday at UFC 296.

The former interim welterweight champion was described as looking old and slow by Dana White following the event, so his injury revelation would explain why. During the aforementioned appearance, 'Chaos' mentioned that the injury occurred after he attempted a head kick and hit Edwards' elbow and described his reaction, saying:

"First minute of the fight, like, I have the picture on my phone...The exact moment where it [my foot] landed on his elbow...At the end of the first round, you're just like, 'Man, that hurts.' Usually, I sit on the stool and I didn't want to sit down on the stool...It's tough, it limits your mobility. I couldn't really move after that, I was kind of stuck in place." [3:16 - 4:20]