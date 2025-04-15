Colby Covington picks between being the #1 UFC fighter and being the #1 streamer, fans react: "If only Conor was this honest"

Colby Covington's decision to be the number one UFC fighter or the number one streamer has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While many mocked Covington, some agreed with the American's remarks.

KICK streamer N3ON recently uploaded a YouTube video of him training with Covington. During their conversation, the 20-year-old streamer asked the UFC fighter if he would rather be the world's top streamer or the world's best UFC fighter. 'Chaos,' said:

''No. 1 streamer, because they get paid a lot more money and then I don't have to get hit in the face''

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. One fan wrote

''If only Conor was this honest''

Another one stated:

''That's true though. Top streamers are paid millions, and basically do nothing other than play games/talk about youtube videos.''

Others wrote:

''Colby's dumb but he's right in this case. Being a top streamer is way better than being a top UFC fighter. More money and no brain damage''

''Good choice of reconversion, he can be a way better streamer than he was a fighter that wont be hard for him, knowing how bad of a fighter he was''

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Colby Covington thrashes Paddy Pimblett following backstage altercation at UFC 314

Colby Covington, who was present at UFC 314, crashed Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview backstage and criticized the Brit, alleging that he fights weaker opponents. The two then engaged in a verbal back-and-forth. In a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Covington issued a lengthy rant about Pimblett.

''Yeah, dude, he's been loving to run my name through his mouth in the media. He talks about me every chance he gets. So I just said... You want to talk to me to my face right now?... He had nothing to say. He was fu**ing piped down like the little b*tch he is... The guy's never going to get to a title fight. He's never going to be a champion. He's a fu**ing bum.''

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

