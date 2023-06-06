UFC welterweight Colby Covington does not believe in the notion that Jon Jones is the greatest MMA fighter to ever grace the sport.

Covington recently appeared on the MSCS MEDIA podcast where he discussed several aspects of his life and MMA journey. At one point, the conversation steered towards the GOAT debate and 'Chaos' highlighted Jones' problematic past to argue that the heavyweight champion did not belong in the GOAT debate. Covington said:

"People in the Republican Party respect people that are blue-collared, that have a clean slate, that aren't breaking the law, you know, doing these violent acts. So, everybody knows the multiple steroid tests that he failed. So, how can you call yourself a clean-cut athlete and the greatest of all time when you cheated on multiple steroid tests and broke many laws."

When asked who he considered to be the greatest fighter of all time, Covington named former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen.

"For me, the greatest fighter of all time has to be a good fighter in the cage and outside the cage... A guy that stands out to me, Chael Sonnen. A guy from the same place I came from. Oregon wrestling, you know, those roots and became a larger-than-life figure and was able to transcend the sport and move the pay-per-view needle. And he's a great person outside, family man, fights for the Republic, loves Donald Trump, God-fearing American. So, you know, we need more guys like that on our side."

Check out Colby Covington's comments from the 1:06:54 mark below:

Jones and Covington used to be roommates in college but later, their relationship turned sour and since then, on multiple occasions, the two athletes have hurled insults against each other in the media.

What's next for Colby Covington in the UFC?

Colby Covington is expected to fight Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title in his next octagon appearance. Although no official date or location has been announced yet, UFC president Dana White has made it clear that 'Chaos' is next in line for a title shot against Edwards.

If the matchup does become a reality, it will be Covington's third championship fight in his last five outings. The 35-year-old previously locked horns against Kamaru Usman twice and came up short on both occasions.

It remains to be seen whether the third time will prove to be the charm for 'Chaos'.

