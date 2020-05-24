Drew McIntyre.

Colby Covington knows just how to stir the pot with his predictably outrageous comments. 'Chaos' had previously teased moving to WWE in April and Drew McIntyre took notice of the UFC star's intentions.

McIntyre was open to having an unsanctioned match against the former interim Welterweight Champion and the current WWE Champion noted that such an unhinged crossover spectacle will help get more eyes on the product. The Scottish Psychopath was willing to make it happen and he was confident about using his physical advantages to pummel Covington.

Colby Covington was recently a guest on 'What the Heck' with Mike Heck and the UFC star took another shot at Drew McIntyre.

Covington fired off warning shots before stating that he loves a fight and that he would 'face him (McIntyre) soon'.

“Last time I was on here, we were talking about Drew McIntyre. You signed a man’s death certificate. Now you’re gonna have to get Drew McIntyre’s blood on your hands. Because now he’s talking all crazy out there like he wants to fight in an unsanctioned fight. I’m not afraid of a fight, I love to fight. “The world is a strange place right now. Usually, I can fight anybody whenever I want, just ask Dana White. But the world’s a strange place, so I’m having a hard time fighting Drew McIntyre, [but] I’m gonna fight him soon.”

While Covington still wants to continue fighting in the UFC as he aims to slug it out with the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, Colby is also looking to have a pro wrestling career.

Is Colby Covington vs. Drew McIntyre in an unsanctioned match a real possibility?

Covington said that he would leave the WWE negotiations to his management and he plans on doing pro wrestling and MMA simultaneously.

Advertisement

Colby Covington said that he understands why Drew McIntyre is also interested in an unsanctioned match. Covington considers himself to be the King of the UFC, a big draw and the most controversial and talked-about fighter currently in the game.

He noted that he is just 32 years old and can handle the load of pursuing careers in MMA and WWE at the same time.

"The thing with the WWE is everybody thinks that I’m just gonna leave the UFC and go to the WWE. No, I can do both at the same time. I’m still young, I’m 32 years young, I’m not even in my prime yet. I’m still getting better every single day, stronger every day, better cardio, and everybody knows how good my cardio is. They call me ‘The Cardio King’ for a reason. “So I want to do both at the same time. I want to go whoop Drew McIntyre’s a** in an unsanctioned fight, maybe over in Saudi Arabia, maybe in his home country of Scotland. And I want to go whoop ‘Marty Fakenewsman’’s a** and ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal’s a**, and nothing’s changing. It’s gonna happen.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Covington vs. McIntyre is certainly a match/fight that can draw if the WWE gets the MMA star on board.