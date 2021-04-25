Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman's KO win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

Shortly after Kamaru Usman's brutal TKO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, his arch-rival Colby Covington took to Twitter to express his honest opinion on the fight.

The King of Chaos wrote that Usman looked like "trash" during his fight. But Covington also added that one doesn't need to be good at fighting to beat someone like Jorge Masvidal, who he claims has 20 losses now.

Colby Covington ended his statement by taking another dig at Masvidal, claiming that Gamebred is a "backstabbing bum."

Chaos' statement could potentially be a dig towards the falling-out Masvidal and he had, which saw them go from being best friends to bitter rivals.

Marty looked like trash, but it’s not like you have to be any good to beat @GamebredFighter. What’s that now 20 losses? Backstabbing bum. #ufc261 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 25, 2021

Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal for the second straight time in the main event of UFC 261. The Nigerian Nightmare caught Gamebred with a brutal right hand and finished the fight in the second round via some more follow-up shots.

With the win, Usman is now expected to rematch Covington, another fighter whom he has already beaten in the past at UFC 245 in another classic welterweight title showdown.

Colby Covington sat cage-side and witnessed Kamaru Usman's win at UFC 261

Colby Covington was a cage-side spectator when Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in spectacular fashion in the main event of UFC 261. The former interim UFC welterweight champion certainly made his presence known every time he was on camera and claimed that he was coming for "his" belt.

Meanwhile, Usman recorded his second consecutive victory of 2021 after having recently beaten Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Following the victory over his former teammate, The Nigerian Nightmare claimed he was willing to rematch the fighters he had already beaten and immediately called out Masvidal for a second fight.

Usman and Covington are expected to cross paths later this year once again, but a date is yet to be revealed for the rematch.