Colby Covington recalls Donald Trump's "humble" self-deprecating joke in one of their many meetings

Colby Covington recently reflected on one of his meetings with Donald Trump and narrated a story about the former POTUS making a self-deprecating joke about his wrestling abilities.

Covington is among the most outspoken fighters in the UFC and is widely known for his unfiltered personality. The former interim welterweight champion is also a voracious supporter of Trump and has praised the 77-year-old business mogul's political acumen on numerous occasions.

Unsurprisingly, the two share a close relationship and often play golf together at Trump's golf club in Florida.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, 'Chaos' praised Donald Trump's humility and recalled the former POTUS making jokes about his wrestling days. Revealing that he speaks to Trump regularly, Covington stated:

"He tells me how much he admires my wrestling ability because he used to wrestle. I remember he was making funny jokes about himself when I went to the White House to visit him. He's like, 'Colby, you know what I love about you? You're a wrestler, and I used to wrestle, but I was the wrestler that was counting lights in the gym.'"

Colby Covington continued:

"He was making a joke about himself. I was like, 'That's very humbling for you to say something like that... It shows the type of person he is... A super humble and respectful guy that loves his country."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (13:35):

Henry Cejudo on Colby Covington blaming judges' anti-Donald Trump bias for UFC 296 loss

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on Colby Covington using Donald Trump as an excuse for his loss against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 earlier this month.

Covington faced Edwards in his third championship opportunity at UFC 296 and failed to push the Englishman to his limits. While many thought the 35-year-old American's wrestling would prove too much for 'Rocky' to handle, the 170-pound champion easily dominated his opponent over five rounds to win the fight via unanimous decision.

In the aftermath, Colby Covington admitted that his extended time off and ring rust may have affected his performance. However, he still believed he should've won the decision and blamed the judges' anti-Trump bias for his loss. Trump was notably among the attendees at the event.

Like many fans, Henry Cejudo wasn't impressed with Covington's performance and speculated that 'Chaos' may have been looking for attention. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' said:

"I start to wonder if Colby Covington just wants to be famous because, in this fight with Leon Edwards, he did absolutely nothing ... He talked all that s**t and now what do we get? You're giving Donald Trump a second-place trophy."

