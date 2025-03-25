Colby Covington refuses to predict Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena, worries about the PPV buys of the card instead: "I feel bad for the fans"

Colby Covington has slammed the upcoming title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, which is set to headline UFC 315. 'Chaos' recently sat down for an interview with Submission Radio, during which he spoke about the title bout on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Covington claimed that the Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena matchup was robbing MMA fans of a worthy title fight. 'Chaos' did not make a prediction for the fight and stated that he was only interested in his own fights:

"To be honest, I feel bad for the fans... The fans are getting robbed of a high-level title fight. I don't think that pay-per-view does over 20,000 pay-per-views. So, I feel bad for the UFC. These are the guys you have in a title fight? I mean, I could care less, to be honest. Like, I'm the champ of this division. Anybody that fights me, it's gonna be the championship title fight... So, I don't really pay attention to anything but other than my business."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (14:05):

Colby Covington speaks about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

It is well-known in the MMA community that Colby Covington does not share the friendliest of relationships with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. 'Chaos' recently had a conversation with MMA coach Tim Welch and spoke about a potential clash between Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Covington claimed that ' Bones' was dodging a fight against the British heavyweight and will end his MMA career without sharing the octagon with Aspinall:

"I don't think Jon is fighting [Aspinall]. I think he's going to duck him and go into retirement... Jon's ducking and he's trying to ask for an unreasonable price. You can't be asking for $40-$50 million when you don't draw money to the company like that. I think he's going to end up retiring before he fights Aspinall."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (18:41):

