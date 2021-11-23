"If you really want to fight Marty again, you'll fight me Jorge" - Colby Covington reveals why Jorge Masvidal must fight him if he wants another title shot

Colby Covington recently revealed why Jorge Masvidal must fight him in order to get another welterweight title shot.

In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Colby Covington discussed Jorge Masvidal and his wish to fight current champion Kamaru Usman again. The former interim champion said:

"This is a fight that needs to happen, you know. If it doesn't happen now then obviously it'll never happen. Because, you know, he has told the media. So if this guy is a man of his words, but he's not, he's not like me. If he's a man of his word, he wants the thing that gets him closest to the title. I'm the number one guy if you want to get back to the title, if you really want to fight Marty [Kamaru Usman] again, you will have to fight me Jorge. But you don't really want that and you don't want to fight me. So all that talk, you know, I'm fragile, that it's in the streets blah blah... you know, these little strategic tough street guy credits; it's all gone man, If you don't fight me... So this fight needs to happen man."

Colby Covington added that he wants to fight Masvidal, his former friend and teammate, because of all the trash-talking the Miami native has sent his way.

“Well, he has the heel role down, huh”- WWE superstar Bobby Lashley talks about Colby Covington

In an interview with Helen Yee, WWE superstar Bobby Lashley was asked about his thoughts on former ATT (American Top Team) teammate Colby Colvington. He was questioned on how he thought Covington would fare in the WWE.

“Well, he has the heel role down, huh. You know, when he first started out – and bless him – when he first started out, he was one of those guys. You know, you’ve watched Colby’s career and Colby was beating everybody before. And he was one of those guys that was just not getting a break. And he came and he did a little stint with me over in Impact [Wrestling] and he did some professional wrestling stuff."

