Colby Covington's cheeky comment on the similarity between him, Hulk Hogan, Muhammad Ali, and The Rolling Stones

Notoriously outspoken welterweight Colby Covington has never shyed away from expressing his thoughts. For the same reason, he's one of the most disliked fighters on the UFC roster.

'Chaos' has compared himself to the likes of Muhammad Ali, Hulk Hogan and The Rolling Stones. The comparison came when he spoke about being featured as the main attraction at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

In an interview with BT Sport's Adam Catterall, Colby Covington humorously exclaimed:

"Man, it's a dream come true. When you think about Madison Square Garden and all the people that headlined it, Hulkamania, Muhammad Ali, Rolling Stones, Colby Covington! What do all those four people have in common? Hall of Famers, legends, world champions. The best at what they do, so... it's a dream come true."

Colby Covington is set to headline UFC 268 at the famed MSG arena in New York. He challenges Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in a UFC 245 rematch.

The legendary Muhammad Ali, like the popular rock band The Rolling Stones, headlined Madison Square Garden multiple times in his illustrious career. Most notable of his MSG appearances were his first two fights with Joe Frazier and his bout with Doug Jones.

Colby Covington criticized New York City's mayor Bill de Blasio; called him 'terrible'

Colby Covington was full of disdain for Bill de Blasio, the current mayor of New York City. Disregarding the lockdown due to COVID-19 in New York, Covington said:

"I know these people who stay in New York, they're miserable... de Blasio, their mayor, he's terrible. He has tried to confine and lock down this city and not let these people be free.... that's facts. I'm the ultimate fact champion and that's the truth. You can't let these people be caged like animals. You gotta let them run free, that's what constitutional rights here in America are all about is having freedom!"

Covington has often been vocally supportive of former US President Donald Trump. Blasio represents the Democrat party, which has often been criticized by 'Chaos' in both interviews and social media posts.

Watch his full interview with BT Sport's Adam Catterall below:

