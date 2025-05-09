Colby Covington’s fake presidential pitch takes wild turn with jab aimed at Brazil

Colby Covington has not entered the octagon since last December when he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley. The No. -9-ranked welterweight recently discussed potentially running for political office, while taking a shot at the Brazilian people.

'Chaos' sat down with the Kairouz Bros for an interview, where he was asked about running for United States president, responding:

"I think there's a strong possibility. I did a good interview yesterday with Lara Trump for Fox News. And, you know, she was kind of pushing me in that direction, 'hey, I think you should get into politics, Colby'. So, if that's what the people want and that's what the country wants, I'd love to serve the people. I think that would be my greatest honor."

Covington was asked which country he would put tariffs on, if he could pick, claiming:

"Probably Brazil. Those filthy animals over there... Don't let them in, man, don't let them in. You want to claim to be all these Brazilians, you love your country so much, why aren't you living there and competing from there? Why are you living in America and acting like you're Brazilian? No, if you live in America, you're American."

Check out Colby Covington's comments on entering politics below:

Covington made headlines in 2017 following his unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 117 in São Paulo, Brazil. He referred to the nation as a "dump" while calling the crowd "filthy animals". 'Chaos' later claimed that his post-fight speech was in reaction to the UFC threatening to cut him, alleging that it saved his career.

Belal Muhammad reacts to Colby Covington hiding his food at the UFC PI

Colby Covington shared footage of himself at the UFC Performance Institute, hiding Belal Muhammad's food. 'Remember the Name' was asked about the incident during his UFC 315 media day appearance, responding:

"He hid my food? I'm not even in Vegas. That's how much of a moron he is. I don't know what he's doing. These guys are like YouTubers now. Kamaru [Usman]'s a podcaster, Colby's a YouTuber. They need to do a podcast together, 'The Biggest Losers'."

Check out Belal Muhammad's reaction to Colby Covington hiding his food below:

Muhammad is currently in Montreal, Canada, as he attempts to defend his welterweight title for the first time against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this weekend. It is unclear when Covington will make his return to the octagon.

