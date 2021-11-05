Colby Covington's tailor trolls Kamaru Usman for the animal print suit he wore at the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference

UFC fighter Colby Covington's tailor Luigi Gherardi has taken a dig at current UFC champion Kamaru Usman for his fashion sense.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' showed up to the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference wearing an animal print suit. Gherardi uploaded a meme to his Instagram account, comparing 'The Nigerian Nightmare's outfit to that of a person cosplaying the character of Ruby Rhod from the film 'The Fifth Element'.

During the press conference, 'Chaos' gave a shoutout to Gherardi for preparing the suit worn by Covington at the time.

"I wanna give a special 'Thank You' to Luigi Gherardi. He designed this great suit... I am the king of Miami so, shoutout to Luigi Gherardi, best tailor in the world," said Colby Covington.

You can watch the full UFC 268 press conference below:

"He's very talented" - Kamaru Usman shows respect towards Colby Covington ahead of UFC 268

During the UFC 268 press conference, Kamaru Usman gave props to his arch-rival Colby Covington and called him a 'talented' fighter. Usman said:

“I appreciate everything that he does; everything that he comes with. I love it because it’s another challenge for me to get over. And, you know, at this point in life, at this point in my career, I look forward to those challenges. On Saturday night, you know, I’ll do what I do best, and that’s smash another challenge..."

Usman continued:

"I wouldn’t say [Colby Covington is] the most difficult matchup. I would say that he is very, very talented. I give him props, you know. He’s very, very talented. You know, he works hard, and he comes to fight each and every time. But, like I’ve said before, in the era where he existed, he has to live with the fact that somebody was there that was better."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The first fight between Usman and Covington at UFC 245 was a classic war that ended in a fifth-round TKO victory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. The two welterweights are now scheduled to run it back at UFC 268 this weekend.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar