"Probably the funniest thing I've heard in my life" - Colby Covington scoffs at Ali Abdelaziz's claim that Kamaru Usman could beat Canelo in a boxing match

Colby Covington recently took a jibe at Ali Abdelaziz for claiming that Kamaru Usman could outbox Canelo Alvarez in the squared circle.

In a recent interview with MMA News, Covington addressed Dominance MMA CEO Abdelaziz's claims about the reigning welterweight champion's boxing credentials. 'Chaos' described the idea that Usman could compete with Canelo as the "funniest thing" he'd ever heard.

"It's probably the funniest thing I have ever heard in my life. I mean, man that's just sad. Man, it is not even believable, like come on man, like, let's talk about things in the realm of possibility and just, it's just, I mean, you are acting like a little kid... He is just trying to get paid, that is, I mean, the bottom line, he does not want to fight tough fights anymore, man. He just looks he wants to get this big money fight and just walk off in the sunset, you know. He does not want it anymore. He does not want it like I want it."

'Chaos' also suggested that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could retire in 2022. However, Colby Covington claimed he's still going to be in the sport when the champ does hang up his gloves because he's only just hitting his prime.

Catch MMA News' full interview with Colby Covington below:

Colby Covington believes Ali Abdelaziz is hyping Kamaru Usman up so that the Nigerian doesn't leave him

In the same MMA News interview, Colby Covington was asked about Abdelaziz's claim that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time. The former interim welterweight champ said the manager was simply hyping up the Nigerian so he doesn't leave him.

"You can't listen to anything that comes out of that guy's mouth. I mean, it's all fake news and it's all hype and just nonsense, man. Nothing that guy says is the truth anymore, so you know he's just trying to hype his guy up and hope that he doesn't leave him... He's just trying to make his client happy and hype him up and make him feel like, you know, he's telling the people and everybody what he wants him to tell him."

