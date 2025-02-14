Colby Covington shares honest thoughts on why he never talks to opponents after fights

Colby Covington has given his candid opinion on why he never talks to his opponent after the conclusion of a fight.

Covington has lost three of his last four bouts. He last locked horns with Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa and lost via KO/TKO (doctor’s stoppage) in the final seconds of the third round.

Recently, 'Chaos' did a Q&A session on his YouTube channel. One fan's question was read as:

“Do you ever talk to your opponent after the fight?”

Covington said:

"No. Never talk to my opponents after the fight. It’s serious business in there for me. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make money. So I’m not trying to be these guys friends. These are real beefs you know all the guys that I fought. This is as real as it gets."

He added:

"We hate each other. I’m not gonna be friends with them, shake their hand, and act like it's cool. No dude you are trying to take everything I work for, you are trying to destroy my dreams, and most of the guys I have fought have been cheaters, so I can’t respect a cheater."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (4:53):

Colby Covington believes Dustin Poirier will not fight him

Dustin Poirier is looking forward to fighting one more time before retiring and has recently revealed that the UFC will announce his last fight soon.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington, Poirier’s former teammate revealed in the same YouTube video posted above that 'The Diamond' has been scared of his shadow for years.

Taking a dig at Poirier, Covington said:

"No word on the Dustin fight. He's been scared of my shadow for years, ever since we trained together at that old gym. The guy just knows what I bring to the table. He knows he can't beat me. He can't even get a lucky punch on me."

He added:

"He’s going to go into retirement knowing that I owned his soul, and he didn’t defend his family’s honor and legacy, so Dustin’s a little c*ck. He’s Louisiana swamp tra*h and he’s a pathetic little b*tch.”

