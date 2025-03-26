Colby Covington slams Michael 'Venom' Page for callout threats, shares honest prediction for potential fight: "I'm taking the life out of him"

UFC welterweight Colby Covington slammed Michael 'Venom' Page after the latter called him out for a fight. 'Chaos' believes that a potential five-round fight against 'MVP' will favor him and that he'll outwrestle the Brit if they were to square off.

In an interview with New York Post Sports, Page expressed interest in fighting a top-ranked welterweight. Regarding a potential fight against former interim champion Covington, the Englishman said:

"Colby would be a great fight. I think the build-up would be great. I'd definitely love to punch him in the face."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (4:50):

In response, Covington proceeded to dismiss Page's callout towards him, labelling the former Bellator fighter "irrelevant":

"No one can keep my name out of their mouth in this divison, or even in the UFC. They get woke points to say my name and say some threatening things towards me. So, I don't know. I don't pay attention to anything he does. He's another irrelevant bum."

When asked how a fight between himself and 'MVP' would play out, the American added:

"If it’s a five round fight I’m taking the life out of him. I’m gonna take him down and drown him. I gonna punch a hole through his face. I don't like it when people say mean things about me. So, if the fight happens and that what UFC wants, then let’s do it."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Page's last fight was against Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia at middleweight, wherein he emerged victorious via a decision. Meanwhile, Covington's last outing was against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa, which he lost via TKO, his second defeat on the trot.

Colby Covington slams Jon Jones for not fighting Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is currently under scrutiny for seemingly delaying or evading a title unification bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall. While Aspinall has been clear that he's just waiting for Jones to accept the fight, 'Bones' has maintained his silence in recent months.

Colby Covington believes Jones doesn't think he can beat Aspinall, who is in his prime. In the same interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' claimed that the former light heavyweight kingpin is avoiding the fight like he allegedly did against Francis Ngannou out of fear of being knocked out.

Covington said:

"He's not going to do it. He knows he's going to get destroyed. He knows Aspinall is gonna knock him out. It's the same thing he did with Ngannou, he never would fight Ngannou. He was afraid of him, just like he's afraid of Aspinall. He knows Aspinall is in his prime and would starch him."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (18:14):

