In the UFC 253 post-event press conference, Dana White confirmed that his promotion is now aiming to book the highly-anticipated clash between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Having seemingly moved on from Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal II, White believes that Chaos vs Gamebred is the fight to make.

Reacting to the news was Colby Covington, who while speaking with Submission Radio claimed that he and Masvidal are top fighters of the world and this beef needs to be settled once and for all. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“This needs to be settled. We’re the top fighters in the world, his hype is coming to an end, and I want to be the one to put it to an end. I’m sick of him talking to the media and not having to account for his words."- Colby Covington told Submission Radio.

Colby Covington further suggested that a fight against Jorge Masvidal deserves to be the main event of a pay-per-view, as the two men are the biggest draws of the company and happen to be in the same weight class. Chaos proposed the idea of a fight at the American Airlines in Miami and believes that it would be a great ticket by December or January when he thinks fans will be allowed to in the arenas once again.

“It’s got to be a PPV main event. There’s no doubt about it. We’re two of the biggest draws in the company and we just so happen to be in the same weight class, and it just so happens we used to be best friends. . . I think the best place to propose it for would be American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. I think that would be a great ticket and hopefully, by the time fans come back, December or January. It’s perfect, it aligns perfect, and there’s a big market for MMA in Miami. People want to see fighting in Miami and I think the UFC needs to come back to Miami.”

When is Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal expected to take place?

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are among two of the biggest welterweights right now. Matter of fact, they're two of the biggest fighters in the UFC and certainly deserve to headline an event. With Covington on the back of a huge win over Tyron Woodley recently, the UFC could preferably have the former interim 170 champ compete in early 2021.

On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal last fought at UFC 251 and the reigning BMF Champion also should be okay with the idea of a fight against his former best friend before the end of 2020 or 2021.