Colby Covington takes shot at former teammate Themba Gorimbo after near UFC PI encounter: “Who we used to feed”

Colby Covington has not entered the octagon since last December when he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley. The No.9-ranked welterweight recently shared footage of himself running into Themba Gorimbo at the UFC PI, taking shots at his former teammate.

In the footage, which was uploaded by Home of Fight, 'Chaos' approached the training room before walking away, stating:

"You saw who was down there? The ungrateful motherf**ker who we used to feed. I think we should just go f**king train around him actually."

Check out the footage of Colby Covington discussing Themba Gorimbo below:

Covington was initially friends and teammates with Gorimbo, with the latter singing his praises and claiming that he was misjudged after the three-time welterweight title challenger reportedly offered him help as he was struggling. The pair had a falling out after 'The Answer' claimed that 'Chaos' attempted to big-time him at the UFC PI in December 2023.

Gorimbo claimed that he was attempting to train on the treadmill when the No.9-ranked welterweight, who was cutting weight for his UFC 296 title bout against Leon Edwards, had someone approach him to tell him to leave.

Gorimbo noted that the incident led him to leave MMA Masters and join Xtreme Couture Mixed Martial Arts. He also expressed that the two had an intense sparring session, which could have led to Covington's reaction.

Kamaru Usman details recent encounter with Colby Covington

Colby Covington took part in a heated rivalry with Kamaru Usman that included two title bouts against one another. The two recently had a run-in at UFC Fight Night 251, which 'The Nigerian Nightmare' detailed on his Pound 4 Pound podcast, stating:

"Yeah, I seen him, I was walking by. He said what's up, I dapped him up... It's 'Chaos'. He's always in character... I had food in my hand... With Charles Oliveira, he was fighting my little bro, fighting Justin [Gaethje] that weekend and one of us go to war, we all go to war... In his suit, [Covington] was looking straight. I will give props. He's had a couple suits on that I was like that's lowkey fresh."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on Colby Covington below:

Usman faced Covington in his first title defense, defeating him via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245, with both fighters earning a Fight of the Night bonus. The pair later clashed at UFC 268, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' winning via unanimous decision to defend his welterweight title for the fifth time.

