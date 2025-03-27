Colby Covington threatens to slap Paul Felder and alleges wild military base incident over personal criticism

UFC welterweight Colby Covington is known for often going on rants against other MMA personalities and hurling insults at them. 'Chaos' continued that trend during a recent interview with Submission Radio.

Ad

At one point during the conversation, the 37-year-old went on a rant about Paul Felder, threatening to slap him. Covington accused 'The Irish Dragon' of unfairly criticizing while doing UFC commentary.

The UFC welterweight then went on to share a story about Felder being allegedly drunk at a military base:

"Paul Felder keeps running his mouth from the commentary booth. He's going to get slapped... He was talking s**t about me... Ask him about the time we were at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the Army and Air Force base and he got tied f**king in handcuffs by the military police to a toilet in his bathroom because he was drunk on the base. Like, that's embarrassing, you self-loathing drunk a**hole. He must be drink half the time he's in that commentary booth for the UFC."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (7:35):

Ad

Colby Covington has not won a UFC fight in over three years

Colby Covington is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. 'Chaos' is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost four out of his last six fights inside the octagon. Additionally, Covington has not been in the win column since March 2022.

Ad

The 37-year-old was last seen in action in December 2024 when he locked horns against Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight bout in Tampa. The night did not go well for Covington as he was outclassed by Buckley.

'Chaos' suffered a brutal cut over his eye that led to the fight being stopped and Buckley being declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.