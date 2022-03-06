"Go back to your sh**ty little albums" - Colby Covington trolls Drake for losing huge sum of money on Jorge Masvidal

Drake placed a huge $275,000 bet on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington in the recently concluded main event of UFC 272. Unfortunately for the Canadian hip-hop artist, that money is all gone after 'Chaos' pulled a convincing unanimous decision over his bitter rival.

While losing a six-figure bet is obviously a hard pill to swallow, Covington mocked the pop-culture icon for his decision. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the Californian also took a swipe at his rapping career. Here's what Covington said:

"Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight. He needs to go back to selling those sh*tty albums to get back the money. He should have went to America's pick of the week by my bookie. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I'm America's champ and I was America's pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your sh**ty little albums of rapping."

Watch Colby Covington's full post-fight interaction with the media below:

Colby Covington was a big betting favorite against Jorge Masvidal in most sports books. The Californian was also the younger man and arguably had more tools in his arsenal going into the fight. Despite things pointing towards Covington having an edge in the main-event bout, the award-winning rapper gambled on Masvidal to emerge victorious.

Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier after impressive UFC 272 performance

After securing a convincing unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal, Covington did not call for another shot at the welterweight crown. Instead, the 34-year-old welterweight took aim at another former ATT teammate in Dustin Poirier. During his UFC 272 post-fight interview, here's what 'Chaos' said:

"I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c***?."

Watch Colby Covington's full post-fight interview below:

Covington's callout of Dustin Poirier doesn't come as a surprise as he had already expressed interest in a fight with 'The Diamond' during his UFC 272 pre-fight media day interaction.

Interestingly, the Louisiana native has also recently expressed plans to move up at 170 lbs after suffering a submission loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December. If Poirier decides to move up to welterweight, the two stars may finally clash in the near future.

