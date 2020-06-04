Colby Covington unimpressed with Gilbert Burns' win over Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington has spoken!

Gilbert Burns cemented his rightful place in the UFC Welterweight Division over the weekend, as he secured a vital win over former Champion, Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9.

While it remains as one of Burns' biggest wins, one man who wasn't impressed with his performance was non-other than welterweight sensation, Colby Covington. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion claimed that he could "care less" about Burns' win.

Colby Covington reacts to Gilbert Burns' win over Tyron Woodley

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 9, Gilbert Burns outlasted Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision, in what was the former's biggest win in the UFC so far. However, much like he did to Woodley, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington claimed that he couldn't care less about Burns' win. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I could care less. Nobody knows who that guy is. Let them fight. That just means the biggest fight in the welterweight division has opened the door, and that’s me versus ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal. Everybody knows that’s a real beef and that score needs to be settled. ‘Judas’ Masvidal, he’s got nowhere to go. We know he ducked Marty ‘Fake Newsman’ but he’s got no other fights to be made. The biggest fight that can happen is the man, me, versus the loser, ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal." (via Submission Radio).

Covington also mentioned that this now opens the door to a fight between him and his former best friend Jorge Masvidal, with whom 'Chaos' has developed quite the rivalry with, since their takeover of the UFC Welterweight Division.

Within the past few months or so, Covington has teased a fight against Masvidal, however, the bout is yet to come to fruition. It remains to be seen if the UFC will indeed book a bout between the two former ATT training partners. However, as of now, Masvidal is possibly next in line for a shot the UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman.

What's next for Colby Covington?

Colby Covington could face any of the top 5 contenders in the UFC Welterweight Division. He has been teasing a fight against Tyron Woodley for quite some time now and maybe this could be the right time for the UFC to book a fight between the pair before the year ends.

However, a potential clash against Jorge Masvidal also remains a possibility, whereas, Covington also claimed that he is open to fighting UFC Lightweight sensation and ATT fighter, Dustin Poirier, as well.