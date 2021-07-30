What is Colby Covington's walk-around weight?

Colby Covington naturally weighs around 180 to 185 pounds. The No.1-ranked UFC welterweight has frequently reiterated that he barely cuts 15 pounds leading up to his fights.

In March 2020, when Tyron Woodley's fight against Leon Edwards was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Covington called for the UFC to let him replace the 29-year-old Brit.

'Chaos' told ESPN he would have no problems making weight with just five days left for the event. He also said that he stays in shape throughout the year and his walk-around weight is a maximum of 185 pounds.

Approximately a week before his UFC 225 fight against Rafael dos Anjos, Covington told his then-American Top Team (ATT) coach Mike Brown that he weighed 181 pounds at the time.

Covington is undoubtedly one of the leanest welterweights in the UFC. In his 18 MMA fights so far, he has never struggled to hit the right weight on the scale.

During his appearance on the Jim and Sam Show in 2018, Covington explained why he prefers to cut less weight compared to most of his fellow UFC fighters.

"I don't really cut much weight. I fight at my natural weight. Most of the guys that are cutting lots of weight, I think they get an advantage but I don't need any advantage. I fight at my natural weight... It doesn't make sense to me (to cut so much weight). It's not healthy. These guys are draining a lot of water from their brains and that's why a lot of them are getting knocked out a lot easier," said Colby Covington.

Catch Covington's full appearance on the Jim and Sam show below:

When Colby Covington slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for cutting excessive weight

Colby Covington is a strong critic of those who shed excessive pounds in order to get an "advantage" over relatively smaller opponents.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov looked incredibly drained on the weigh-in day ahead of UFC 254, Covington had some harsh words to say about the Dagestani.

"Why are you looking for this big advantage to have a weight advantage over these little guys and beat midgets? Come fight in a real man's weight class. I think I'm the man and I'm the reason he doesn't come up to 170 in the first place. There's a reason Khabib cuts that weight. He cuts tonnes of weight. Everybody knows he walks around at like 190. He's bigger than me. But I'm a real man. I fight in my weight class," Colby Covington told Submission Radio.

Watch Colby Covington make the comments during a 2020 appearance on Submission Radio below:

