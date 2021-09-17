"Do the dishes!" - When Colby Covington claimed that former roommate Jon Jones used to shout at him after doing steroids

Colby Covington and Jon Jones are alumni of Iowa Central Community College. The two were roommates and supposedly shared a bond that extended beyond college life.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion spoke about Jon Jones as a roommate on a podcast with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on The Jim and Sam Show. Covington recalled his unpleasant endeavors with Jones as he accused him of taking steroids. 'Chaos' said:

"Me and Jon lived together, 2 years in Iowa Central Community College together...in the dorm in the same bedroom. We shared the same room. We were like best friends when we first met each other [but then] he just started doing steroids and he just freaking always had roid-rage. He'd just come home and he'd yell at me, 'oh what the f**k are you doing Colby? Do the dishes!' And he would just like literally freak out and I'd see this roid-rage in his eyes and I was like, 'dude, what's your deal man?'"

Covington also claimed that Jon Jones was using performance-enhancing substances to gain weight. 'Bones' wanted to wrestle in the heavyweight category while partying, according to Covington.

"Because he was trying to go [up], he was wrestling at 197, he was the national champion in junior college and he was trying to beef up and go to heavyweight so he thought he had to do a cycle of roids...he started partying a lot, doing ecstasy, doing all these drugs and the rest was history."

Jon Jones has often denied ever living with 'Chaos.' Covington, on the other hand, has been vocal about his experiences with 'Bones.'

Watch the clip below:

Watch Colby Covington's full interview on The Norton and Sam Show below:

Jon Jones has denied sharing any history with Colby Covington

Jon Jones spoke about Colby Covington ahead of UFC 245. 'Chaos' lost to Kamaru Usman in the welterweight championship bout at the pay-per-view.

'Bones' cleared the air about his supposed history with Colby Covington. He called the welterweight a "habitual liar." The former UFC light heavyweight champion labeled Covington a "really, really bad person." He also denied ever sharing a room with him.

Also Read

Watch the clip below:

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh