"Cold-blooded evil" - UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad reacts to horrific video of Israeli soldier allegedly shooting Palestinian teen

Belal Muhammad recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to a horrific incident in Palestine. The ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine has split the world and many UFC fighters have reacted to the situation.

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who hails from Palestine, has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause throughout his UFC career. He has been critical of Israeli armed forces and shared several posts highlighting their alleged war crimes in the ongoing conflict.

Recently, Muhammad took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a graphic video showing what appears to be an Israeli soldier gunning down an innocent Palestinian teenager. The video was originally posted on former UFC title challenger Jake Shields’ X account. Muhammad reposted it and wrote:

“Cold-blooded evil”

See the post below (WARNING: Graphic Violence):

Expand Tweet

Many fellow fighters have taken a similar stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict as Belal Muhammad. However, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has launched a scathing attack on Muhammad and accused him of propagating war in a region thousands of miles away from the USA.

Belal Muhammad to serve as a back-up fighter for UFC 296 main event

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will attempt his second title defense against Colby Covington at the UFC 296 PPV event scheduled to take place on December 16, 2023. While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Belal Muhammad confirmed that he will weigh in as a backup fighter in case Edwards or Covington are forced out of the fight due to unforeseen circumstances:

“They just hit me up Friday and asked me if I’m willing to weigh in for next weekend. I think they know that Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division. Neither of these guys likes to fight. They’re both good at running. So just to be on the safe side, they called the dude that always steps up.”

Watch the video below (00:10):

Muhammad also revealed that he has been training to stay in shape in case the opportunity showed up. He is the No.3 ranked fighter in the UFC welterweight division and has been calling for a title shot since defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.

While speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Muhammad’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said that the UFC has promised Muhammad the next title shot.