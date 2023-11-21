“Coleman stamp approved” - Fans obsessed with MMA legends Mark Coleman and Renzo Gracie’s love for Stamp Fairtex

ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex recently had a memorable encounter when she met two bonafide legends in MMA: Renzo Gracie and Mark Coleman.

Renzo Gracie is one of the very few 7th-degree coral belts in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and is a 3rd generation member of the Gracie family, founders of the martial art. His presence is significant in the explosion of MMA in both the USA and Japan - both as a fighter and a coach.

As for Mark 'The Hammer' Coleman, he is the inaugural UFC heavyweight world champion and the winner of the 2008 PRIDE FC Openweight World Gran Prix. The UFC Hall of Famer is instrumental in the evolution of the sport by inventing a significant aspect of MMA combat: the ground-and-pound.

Here's a video of the interaction:

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways:

Comments on the video

@justinrios38 had quite the wordplay in his comment:

"Coleman stamp approved 😜"

@brunopereiradeluna and @box__car were simply fanboy-ing on the two legends:

"What a legend @renzograciebjj 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

"Mark Coleman too :)"

@rmncharles saw how monumental the moment was for Stamp Fairtex:

"To win belts in different sports, then get recognized and validated by the some of the OG's is just incredible."

@mr.kashif.walls echoed what Renzo Gracie was saying in the video:

"That's why I became a fan. I saw a clip of her fighting. She got hit, smiled and went forward. Instantly I was a fan."

Renzo Gracie on Stamp Fairtex: "She's Half-Brazilian!"

After taking photos with Stamp Fairtex, Renzo Gracie said to Mark Coleman:

"You have to see her [Stamp] fight. She smiles like this [points at Stamp] when she's fighting. That's the problem."

Gracie then showed Coleman footage of Stamp Fairtex fighting in the Circle and replied:

"She's a different level, look. That's the visual I was talking about. I love this. [ONE Championship CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] posted this the other day. Look, look, [speaking to Stamp] you're Brazilian! She's half-Brazilian!"

If this wholesome video doesn't paint a smile on your face, you don't have a heart.