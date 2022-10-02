"Colossally bad take from Josh Thomson" - Fans berate Bellator 286 commentator after he insists Aaron Pico should have been allowed to continue with broken clavicle

Josh Thomson believes Aaron Pico should have been allowed to fight after suffering a broken clavicle.
Pico took on Jeremy Kennedy in a featherweight bout at Bellator 286. The fight ended on an anti-climactic note as Pico suffered a broken clavicle and the fight was stopped. Kennedy was declared the winner by TKO via a shoulder injury.
Josh Thomson stated that according to him, the officials should have let the 26-year-old fighter go on even after suffering the injury.
Thomson's words did not sit well with MMA fans, who went on to criticize the former UFC fighter on social media.
One Twitter user tagged 'The Punk's take as "colossally bad."
“'I don’t understand why they stopped it. Aaron Pico was ready to fight.' Colossally bad take from Josh Thomson. Holy shit."
Another individual called Thomson's statement absurd and questioned as to why he was still employed by Bellator MMA.
Jay Pettry criticized Thomson, saying 'The Punk' had the "worst take imaginable take." Pettry also argued that fighter safety should be paramount in MMA.
One person argued that if allowed to continue, Pico's injury could have gotten worse.
Josh Thomson was KO'd by Aaron Pico in sparring
Josh Thomson was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at Bellator 154. During preparations for that fight, 'The Punk' was knocked out by Aaron Pico while sparring.
Due to the knockout, Thomson had to pull out of the fight against Chandler. Thomson competed only once more after the incident and then announced his retirement from the sport.
Taking this incident into consideration, Thomson's statement that Aaron Pico should have continued fighting after suffering the shoulder injury came off as even more bizarre.
Thomson's comments also do not come out of ignorance or lack of knowledge about the sport.
The 45-year-old had a fairly long MMA career which consisted of 22 wins, 9 losses and 1 no contest. During his active years, 'The Punk' competed in multiple renowned organizations like the UFC, Bellator MMA, Strikeforce and Pride.
Thomson went up against several prominent fighters like Gilbert Melendez, Yves Edwards, Clay Guida, Nate Diaz, Benson Henderson, Bobby Green, Tony Ferguson, Duane Ludwig and Patricky Pitbull.