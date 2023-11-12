"Come to daddy" - Alex Pereira ignores Jamahal Hill to call out Israel Adesanya at 205 lbs. after becoming the new UFC light heavyweight champion

Alex Pereira reigned supreme on November 11 as the UFC 295 results led to him being added to the short list of fighters who became champions in two different UFC divisions.

Jamahal Hill, who had to vacate the light heavyweight title due to an injury, was expected to face the winner of the UFC 295 main event.

But in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Alex Pereira skipped over Hill and challenged his arch-nemesis Israel Adesanya to come up to 205 pounds for a trilogy fight.

"Adesanya, come to daddy," said Alex Pereira.

In one of the most exciting fights in recent times, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira went toe-to-toe against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295. The matchup headlined the pay-per-view card which took place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

Before the fight, Prochazka was riding a 13-fight win streak that included wins over names like Glover Teixeira, Dominick Reyes, Volkan Oezdemir and Muhammad Lawal. Pereira, on the other hand, made his UFC light heavyweight debut in his last outing and beat former champion Jan Blachowicz via a split decision.

The fight started with Pereira landing several brutal leg kicks that affected Prochazka, who then proceeded to land a takedown against the Brazilian. 'Poatan' managed to get back on his feet before the end of the round.

The leg kicks from Pereira continued in the second round and soon after, the Brazilian managed to score a TKO finish over 'Denisa' to capture the light heavyweight title.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have gone toe-to-toe on two separate occasions in the UFC. Their first encounter ended with a TKO victory for Pereira in the fifth round.

In the rematch, 'The Last Stylebender' avenged his loss and finished the Brazilian in the second round of the fight.

Now that Pereira has won the light heavyweight title, a trilogy fight between him and Adesanya at 205 pounds might create a lot of interest from MMA fans around the world.

