"Coming to shock the world" - Striking veteran Denis Puric wants to stun hometown favorite Rodtang at ONE 167

Denis Puric vows to hold nothing back when he goes toe-to-toe with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 on June 7.

'The Bosnian Menace' steps into the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in search of a third consecutive victory inside the ONE circle.

As tough as it may seem, the Team CSK star remains confident that 'The Iron Man's' armor will not be able to withstand his explosive fists in their flyweight kickboxing encounter.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Denis Puric admitted he's already got his plan sorted to stun the watching world and the hometown crown inside the Thai capital.

The 39-year-old offered:

"I'm coming to shock the world, and, you know, it's about time for me to make my dreams come true, and, you know, give my family what I've been promising them for years."

Watch the full interview here:

Though he may be riding high on confidence after besting Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 last month, the Bosnian-Canadian striker's next assignment does not belong in the same category.

The longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is levels above anyone he has faced through his promotional tenure, but that does not mean Denis Puric does not stand a chance at stealing the show in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

'The Bosnian Menace' never fails to pack power in each of his fights, and with experience to back that up, he will be more than ready to put in a striking clinic when he returns.

Denis Puric wants to "beat the best fighter in the world" at ONE 167

Though Denis Puric isn't one to mince words, the 39-year-old striker holds nothing but respect for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

During the same interview with SCMP, he described 'The Iron Man' as a class above the rest:

"Right now, I'm fully focused on Rodtang, trying to beat the best fighter in the world."

ONE 167, headlined by a ONE atomweight MMA world title matchup between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga, will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in U.S. primetime on June 7.