"Committing murder that night" - Fans lose it as UFC makes huge Kansas City card announcement headlined by Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of the UFC Kansas City card, which features Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. and a few more intriguing matchups. While many were excited about the main event, several questioned Hill's chances against Rountree Jr.

The promotion recently announced on social media that Hill would return to the octagon in a light heavyweight contest against Rountree Jr. in the main event of UFC Kansas City. UFC veteran and former title challenger Anthony Smith will face up-and-coming fighter Zhang Mingyang in another light heavyweight bout as the co-main event. The fight night event will take place on April 26 in T-Mobile Center.

Check out the card below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the aforementioned posts to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Khalil is committing murder that night''

Another one stated:

''Jamahal Hill just got KO'd by one of the most brutal strikers ever in the sport and then yall give him another one of the most brutal strikers in the sport today''

Other fans wrote:

''Can’t wait for the Rountree murder case. Also, I don’t really love Anthony Smith but dude is going through it. I don’t want to see him get hurt in there anymore.''

''Hill is coming back way too soon to fight a killer like Khalil. Two ko's back to back. I feel like this is going to be an early fight with Khalil getting his hand raised''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Following his failed title bid against Alex Pereira at UFC 300, Hill made his comeback against former champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 last month and suffered a third-round knockout defeat.

Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. is coming off a fourth-round knockout defeat against Pereira last year at UFC 307. Everyone praised 'The War Horse' for his strong performance, even though he was on the losing side.

Jamahal Hill opens up about his loss at UFC 311

Jamahal Hill faced Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 in hopes of getting back in title contention with a potential win, however, he was knocked out by Prochazka in the third round.

In a recent YouTube video, Hill highlighted his delight at providing fans with an exciting contest, saying:

''I really, really had a good time, enjoyed the fight. Had fun in there, going back-and-forth. It was a war, went back-and-forth, former champions. Hopefully we delivered. I appreciate all the love and support. Ultimately, that’s the goal. I want to dominate, I want to win. I want to put out a good product, so at least I was able to do that.” [H/t: BJ Penn]

Check out the full video below:

