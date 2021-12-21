Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor: Height, weight, net worth and record comparison 

Jake Paul has become highly ambitious ever since tasting early success in the world of boxing.

'The Problem Child' also happens to have a hit list full of UFC stars and professional boxers, including arguably the biggest name in combat sports, Conor McGregor.

After his emphatic victory over Tyron Woodley this past weekend, Jake Paul made sure to call out Conor McGregor once again. He urged Dana White to let him fight the Irishman.

Despite the potential fight between Paul and 'The Notorious' megastar still seeming to be far off from reality, here's a breakdown of how Paul compares to the former two-division UFC champion.

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor: A comprehensive comparison

Jake Paul enjoys a four-inch height advantage over Conor McGregor. Paul stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), while the Irishman stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm).

Conor McGregor has fought across three weight divisions in the UFC (145lbs, 155lbs and 170lbs). Judging from a recent post, the 33-year-old currently weighs 190lbs. That is a pound less than what Jake Paul weighed in for his rematch against Tyron Woodley (191lbs).

As things stand right now, the weight difference is minimal. However, fighting at 190lbs could prove to be a tough task for McGregor, who has never fought over welterweight in his career so far.

When it comes to comparing career records, Jake Paul, who has just recently started to make a name for himself in boxing, is significantly overshadowed by Conor McGregor.

'The Problem Child' boasts a record of 5-0. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' is 22-6 in his MMA career and 0-1 in his boxing career. His one venture into the squared circle came against Floyd Mayweather.

Both Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have earned massive fortunes in their respective careers so far. However, much like their career records, McGregor stands considerably taller than Paul when comparing their net worth.

As of now, Jake Paul's net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. 'The Problem Child' has earned over $50 million in his career so far. Moreover, his boxing career has earned him over $20 million, which saw him just miss out on 100 top-paid athletes between June 2020 and May 2021.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, has managed to earn a fortune, amassing a net worth of over $200 million. Apart from making big money fights, 'The Notorious' Irishman also owns some very successful business operations which have helped him build a fortune for himself and his family.

