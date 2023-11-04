"Comparing himself to a walrus and horse" - Former UFC star shares hilarious take on Elon Musk talking about fighting to Joe Rogan

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren found amusement in Elon Musk's recent discussion with Joe Rogan regarding his fighting style.

Musk recently made his fourth appearance on Rogan's Spotify podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). During his time on the show, the X (formerly Twitter) owner discussed the apparently impossible prospect of squaring off with Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk confidently asserted that should such a face-off ever occur, he possesses a distinct advantage in combat skills over the Meta CEO, who is well-versed in the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He said:

"I've got my patented Walrus move, I just lay on him like a walrus. I'm just gonna lie on you, not gonna put you in a lock or anything. I will position myself such that it's hard to get off from under me. You won't be able to get away. Like if if a horse falls on you. You can get trapped under a horse."

The veteran UFC commentator appeared doubtful of Musk's technique and commented:

"But you’re not a horse. What are you, 230 [pounds]?"

Check out the exchange below:

Former UFC welterweight fighter Ben Askren recently offered his thoughts on the conversation between Elon Musk and Joe Rogan. He posted on X:

"Man @joerogan is thinking @elonmusk is totally full of crap when he is talking about fighting. Elon comparing himself to a walrus and horse is hilarious."

Check out Askren's post below:

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a MMA showdown following the latter's announcement of a Twitter competitor called Threads in June. However, the prospect dwindled as Musk suggested a fight at the Colosseum in Italy, while Zuckerberg cast doubts over the Tesla CEO's seriousness about the bout.

Fans react to Elon Musk discussing his fighting techniques with Joe Rogan

Fans responded to Elon Musk discussing his unorthodox fighting technique with Joe Rogan with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Joe over there like 'Mark definitely whoopin his a**'."

Another wrote:

"Sounds like what a heavyweight Dagestani would do"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Joe's face says it all. Zuck will break this man and take his soul. Like it or not."

"I’ve heard a number of inexperienced people say this same exact thing lol"

"'Riiiight, but you’re not a horse. What are you? 230?'💀"

