"Complete fake news" - Fans react to David Feldman explaining why Conor McGregor missed recent BKFC press conference

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) founder David Feldman recently sent fans into a frenzy with his explanation of why Conor McGregor wasn't in attendance for a press conference ahead of their upcoming event.McGregor notably became a co-owner of the BKFC promotion in April 2024. Ahead of the BKFC Fight Night event this weekend, Feldman addressed the media entities present and claimed that McGregor wasn't present because the Irishman was busy training for his combat sports return.Stating that McGregor was aiming for a fight against the winner of the Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens fight at BKFC 82 in October, Feldman said:&quot;We were supposed to have my partner, my friend, Conor McGregor was gonna be here today but he couldn't make it at the last minute because he's actually very, very focused. He's the best Conor McGregor I've ever seen. He's training hard. He's focused because he said one of you two [Perry and Stephens] guys is probably his next fight.&quot;After @full_send_mma shared a clip of Feldman's comments via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan dismissed Feldman's explanation and wrote:&quot;Complete fake news.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Poor guy forgot Conor is under UFC contract.&quot;Check out some more reactions below:Screenshots from @full_send_mma on XUFC legend dismisses Conor McGregor potentially returning to actionDaniel Cormier doesn't believe Conor McGregor is stepping into the cage anytime soon. The UFC icon recently reacted to rumors about McGregor potentially featuring on the UFC White House card and the Irishman constantly being linked to comeback fights.In an interview with Shannon Sharpe (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Cormier dismissed the narratives around the former two-division UFC champion's return and said:&quot;Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it, but it’s like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor. That kind of sucks because when he was the man, I bet you tapped in. I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever [because] he could sell a fight.&quot;