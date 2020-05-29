Amanda Nunes

It is official! The UFC finally announced its return to Las Vegas for its upcoming pay-per-view UFC 250.

On Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission enlisted a fresh set of protocols which are to be observed by all combat sports authorities in order to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the state opens its doors to combat sports events for the first time since March.

The Commission also approved two upcoming UFC cards, including the UFC 250 PPV on June 6 from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White later revealed the entire card which is headlined by a women’s featherweight title showdown between reigning champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

Apart from the combustible main event, the card features a pair of massive bantamweight matchups. The co-main event of the night will see former bantamweight champion Cody "No Love" Garbrandt return to the Octagon after a lengthy absence, to take on Raphael Assuncao.

In the second bantamweight clash from the main card at UFC 250, Aljamain Sterling looks to stretch his winning streak inside the Octagon to five against Cory Sandhagen. It is expected that the inner of this fight will challenge the winner of Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the bantamweight gold.

The UFC 250 main card also features a welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Rocco Martin. The promotion's future poster-boy Sean O’Malley will take on veteran fighter Eddie Wineland in the third bantamweight bout from the main card.

Here’s the full UFC 250 card.

UFC 250 MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV)

Advertisement

MAIN EVENT: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Co-Main Event: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

ESPN+/FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark