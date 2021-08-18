"Completely changed the standard of heavyweight striking" - Joe Rogan praises Ciryl Gane for his emphatic victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Joe Rogan has weighed in on Ciryl Gane's recent victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Rogan praised the Frenchman's impressive performance and noted how he shut Lewis out during their colossal collision.

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator mentioned how Gane is 6'5" and is 247 pounds but moves like a welterweight.

Rogan even added that Gane's movement reminded him of Stephen Thompson, as he kept bouncing the entire fight in 'Wonderboy' fashion.

Rogan added that Ciryl Gane has completely changed the standard of heavyweight striking and claimed he's watched the fight three times already.

"Ciryl Gane beat the sh*t out of him. He shut him out, he shut him out, like it was a shut out. I think he stopped him in the third but I mean, Ciryl Gane, who is 6'5", 247 pounds, moves like a 170-pounder. It's crazy. He's bouncing like 'Wonderboy', like bouncing the entire fight, throwing feints. Like completely changed the standard of heavyweight striking and I'm not exaggerating. I watched it three times, I watched it today, in fact. I watched it in the gym today while I was working out."

Check out Joe Rogan speaking about Ciryl Gane's title win at UFC 265:

Ciryl Gane became the interim UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 265

At UFC 265, Ciryl Gane became the interim UFC heavyweight champion when he defeated Derrick Lewis.

The French fighter is now expected to face Francis Ngannou at some point down the road in an undisputed world title fight.

Ngannou himself only recently beat Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight championship and will look to make his first title defense soon, which will most likely be against 'Bon Gamin'.

While there was talk of a rematch between Ngannou and Lewis, the UFC instead opted to book 'The Black Beast' in a fight against Gane for the interim title, while Ngannou needed some more time away from the octagon before returning to action.

