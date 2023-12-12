"Completely floored" - Paige VanZant's sunkissed bare-it-all photoshoot in woolen two-pieces gets fans talking

Paige VanZant stands out as one of the most familiar female figures in the MMA world. Initially rising to fame in the UFC, she has transitioned successfully into the unconventional field of adult modeling.

Throughout her seven-year UFC career, spanning from 2013 to 2020, VanZant competed in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. Following her departure from the MMA promotion, she made a shift to bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC in August 2020, where she encountered two setbacks.

However, '12 Gauge' explored the world of adult modeling on the content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns, a decision that garnered significant attention and attracted a considerable following for the former UFC star.

VanZant recently delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her latest photoshoot donning a stylish white woolen two-piece.

Check out the video below:

Fans swiftly responded to VanZant's post with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Looking lovely as always Paige"

Another wrote:

"What a role model for young women everywhere."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Absolutely magnificent!!"

"GAWDDD DAMNNNN!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Completely floored🔥"

"Awh your absolutely gorgeous girl x 😘"

"Beyond gorgeous 😍🔥"

Credits: Paige VanZant on Instagram

Paige VanZant opens up about dealing with hate comments as Austin Vanderford comes to her defense

Paige VanZant recently shared her experience of receiving negative comments on her Instagram. As previously noted, '12 Gauge' utilizes her Instagram platform to promote her OnlyF*ns content, where she enjoys support and admiration from her fans. However, VanZant also encounters a significant amount of hateful and derogatory comments from a portion of her followers.

During a recent episode of her new podcast, A Kick*ss Love Story, The former UFC fighter delved into the issue and shared:

"The comment section on these videos on my Instagram and I know that it's just social media but it is, that's how it is. People comment negative things because it makes them feel like they have a voice."

Austin Vanderford, VanZant's husband, also joined the conversation and conveyed his support for his better half:

"You are a very kind person, you have a sweetheart and you know, a lot of that stuff gets lost on social media and it's crazy."

Check out the entire conversation below:

Vanderford and VanZant, married since 2018, frequently appear together in intimate photos and videos on the platform.