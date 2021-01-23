Confusion reigns as Google claims UFC 257 is cancelled

UFC 257 is scheduled to take place on January 23, 2021 in the USA, streaming live on ESPN and ESPN+ in USA from Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

However, Google search results are currently showing that the pay-per-view event has been cancelled (as of writing).

Google search results for 'UFC 257 dates'

Google search results for 'UFC 257'

With the fighters weighed in and press conference done with, the highly anticipated first UFC pay-per-view of 2021 is very well locked in. There has been no report from any of the official sources or media outlets that UFC 257 could possibly be cancelled or postponed.

Therefore, it is likely that the Google search results showing the event as 'canceled' is nothing but a technical glitch.

Google results cause panic among UFC fans

Further confirming the notion is the fact that if different search terms are used, such as 'UFC 257 date' instead of 'UFC 257' or 'UFC 257 dates', then the viewer can see the date and time when the event will take place in their time zone.

UFC 257 is the event where the promotion's biggest star, Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the octagon against Dustin Poirier. Their much-hyped bout is a rematch of their 2014 fight, where The Irishman won with a first round TKO.

Due to the aforementioned glitch, fans have started to post on social media about UFC 257 being canceled. The reactions are of utmost shock, disappointment, and discontentment, as is expected.

UPDATE : 4 Hours later - it appears to be getting worse on the google side of things, it says its trending. its a clickable link which just loops back to same spot.. but the point is, its not getting better. how many people are going to google #UFC257 tomorrow and think its off ? pic.twitter.com/VakU77jRfy — The280Times Trivia Channel (@The280Times) January 23, 2021

UFC 257 better not be cancelled.... please be rumors..... please.... — Your Best Bet (@YBBSportsData) January 23, 2021

Search UFC 257 in google and it'll say cancelled — Ryan Wolfe (@rywoo) January 23, 2021

