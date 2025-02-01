"Congrats Captain", "I would hate to fight MVP" - Khamzat Chimaev, Derrick Lewis, and others react to Michael Venom Page's win over Shara Magomedov

Fellow MMA fighters, including Khamzat Chimaev and Derrick Lewis, reacted to Michael 'Venom' Page's victory over Sharaputdin Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1. Page, who has predominantly competed in the welterweight division, made his middleweight debut in the UFC against Dagestan's Magomedov and won by unanimous decision.

The fight showcased the unique striking styles of both Page and Magomedov. 'Venom' was effective throughout the contest, as Magomedov struggled to land meaningful strikes during the three-round bout.

Fans and fellow MMA fighters took to social media and reacted to Page's performance against the 'Shara Bullets'.

UFC heavyweight contender and former title challenger Derrick Lewis wrote:

"I would hate to fight MVP."

During the octagon interview, Page proclaimed himself to be the 'captain,' presumably of the middleweight division. Reacting to the statement, No.3-ranked Khamzat Chimaev posted on X:

"Congrats captain @Michaelpage247"

Renato Moicano posted:

"Easy decision for MVP! Master of distance but too old! he would be very competitive if he got in ufc 10 years ago! #ufc"

In the fight, Page quickly took control, using powerful movements and effective leg kicks against Magomedov. Although both fighters engaged in a tactical standoff for the most part, Page's explosive attacks and accuracy captivated the crowd.

Magomedov struggled to land clean strikes and was unable to effectively counter Page’s speed. In the final moments, Page fell after a failed spinning back kick, allowing Magomedov to take the top position and end the round.

Ultimately, the judges scored the fight in favor of Page, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28). This victory marked him as the first fighter to defeat Magomedov in professional MMA.

UFC Saudi Arabia took place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the main event, Nassourdine Imavov defeated former two-time champion Israel Adesanya by second-round knockout.

