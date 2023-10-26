"Congrats on a truly incredible career" - Michael Bisping and others send in their wishes as Alistair Overeem 'officially' retires

Michael Bisping and others in the MMA community recently shared their well wishes after Alistair Overeem officially announced his retirement from combat sports.

'The Demolition Man' took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post announcing his retirement and what's next for him. He mentioned that he has been grateful to travel the world and is looking forward to spending more time with his family. Despite retiring from competition, Alistair Overeem indicated that he still plans to pass on the knowledge he has gained throughout his career and help others.

He wrote:

"So here we are.. After 25years of competing, I am officially announcing my retirement from my fight-career...What a beautiful adventure it has been which took me to incredible places and introduced me to remarkable people...I will now enter a new phase in life where I will be focusing on passing on the valuable lessons I have learned."

The news caught the attention of the MMA community, who congratulated Alistair Overeem on a legendary career. Michael Bisping, along with fans, shared their appreciation to 'The Demolition Man' for all the incredible fights and performances he has put on for fans, writing:

"Congrats on a truly incredible career." [@mikebisping - Instagram]

"Was a pleasure to be a small part of your team for 11 training camps and even more of a pleasure to call you a friend. Absolute legend and excited to see what's next for you champ!" [@dr.beauhightower - Instagram]

"Congratulations man! #UbereemForever" [@realkillerkross - Instagram]

"thank you for what you helped build. you are a legend, sir." [@beaglexbeard - Instagram]

"Ur an inspiration and a legend for the next generation fighters from 🇳🇱" [@brianhooi - Instagram]

"Thank you for the incredible fights, champ. Enjoy retirement." [@eric.hamilton.bjj - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Alistair Overeem will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in the future. Despite never winning the UFC heavyweight championship, he was a former champion in both K-1 and Strikeforce, and was one of the top heavyweights in the sport during his prime.

Alistair Overeem explains his decision to retire

Alistair Overeem recently explained the reasoning behind his decision to retire from combat sports.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Demolition Man' told Ariel Helwani that his body was sending him a message and that training became more difficult as a result. He mentioned that he reached a point where he didn't have the same energy and desire to compete as he did when he was younger, saying:

"Basically, my body spoke to me. My body didn't want to do it anymore...So, energy not there, some injuries...I would do what I usually did, the physical therapy, but it would work out for two-three days then I would train again, and then boom."