"Congratulations brother Khabib" - Fans in awe as Umar Nurmagomedov shares stunning video of new training facility in Dagestan

Fans have reacted to a drone shot clip that Umar Nurmagomedov posted, flaunting Khabib Nurmagomedov's new training facility, which appears to be the ideal setting for training.
'The Eagle' recently opened a state-of-the-art training facility in the mountains of Dagestan, with a portion of the money he earned from fighting Conor McGregor in 2018. He revealed the same on Instagram, writing:
"I beat someone I didn't like and they also paid me for it. And after coming back to my homeland I invested [that money] in this beautiful place."
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:
Umar, the cousin of 'The Eagle,' shared a video of the training complex, which was re-posted by Red Corner MMA on X.
Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's post below:
Fans reacted to the clip. A user wrote:
"Congratulations brother Khabib, on this beautiful place. This place is a source of pride for your country. Masha'Allah, a paradise on earth. allahumma barik allahumma barik you are a legend and the place is legendary too Masha'Allah Masha'Allah Thank you so much Umar."
Others commented:
"Leaving legacy is this not having fancy cars and only self."
"That’s actually pretty cool."
"The creation of Allah is beautiful."
Check out a few more reactions below:
Umar Nurmagomedov plans to fight in October
At UFC 311, Umar Nurmagomedov suffered a fractured hand in Round 1 against Merab Dvalishvili, an injury requiring surgery.
On X, the 29-year-old bantamweight contender has provided the following update on his Octagon return.
"As much as I want to, I'll only be able to fight in October. Fighting with an injured hand is stupid. I'll come back when I'm 100% healthy."
Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's comments below:
Nurmagomedov remains the No.3-ranked UFC bantamweight, which keeps him in the division's title picture. On the other hand, champion Dvalishvili will defend his 135-pound title in a rematch against Sean O'Malley in the UFC 316 main event on June 7.
Meanwhile, the No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen could fight the winner of the UFC 316 main event or need another win against a top contender to get a title shot.
Potential opponents for Nurmagomedov's return, depending on the timeline, include No. 2-ranked Petr Yan, No. 5-ranked Song Yadong, and the winner of unranked Patchy Mix vs. No. 10-ranked Mario Bautista.