"Connor joked about Khabib's wife" - Tristan Tate advises Jake Paul to 're-think' stance on Dillon Danis lawsuit with personal example

Dillon Danis has been involved in an online feud with Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, and found himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit and a restraining order from the Danish model.

Jake Paul shared his thoughts on this situation during a recent episode of 'BS w/ Jake Paul' :

"Now, because of the lawsuit. He has to fight you [Logan] to make the money. He said 400K in lawyer fees is probably going to be way more than that, actually. Interesting. If he pulls out. He still has to pay the lawyer fees because the lawsuits still there, and he has to pay the 100k...'I've done a little bit of math, and I think Dylan Danis has about $60,000 to his name."

This commentary didn't go unnoticed by Tristan Tate, who took to social media to express his perspective. Tate drew attention to instances like Jake Paul's own verbal exchanges aimed at Tommy Fury and his girlfriend.

In his X post, he wrote:

"This is not the way. Jake joked about Tommy Fury’s girlfriend, he didn’t sue, he fought. Connor joked about Khabibs wife. He didn’t sue he fought. I like Jake but this is the fight game, hype and trash talk shouldn’t end in law suits. Re-think this move."

Dillon Danis opens up on struggles with mental health and alcoholism

In a recent conversation on the FLAGRANT podcast, Dillon Danis shed light on his personal battles with mental health and alcoholism during a dark chapter of his life. The Bellator fighter recounted that a series of devastating events, including the loss of his father and a close friend, left him grappling with intense emotional turmoil.

Appearing in the podcast, 'El jefe' said:

"I was like so much going on at one time that it was just so easy to basically [drown myself in alcohol] every single day, from morning till night... It got to a point where I almost died, and then there was a couple of times I just didn't want to be here anymore... And you know I still deal with that stuff daily and it's tough... a lot of regrets."

Dillon Danis is set to enter the square circle against Logan Paul. The fight is scheduled as the co-main event of Misfits Boxing - The PRIME Card at the Manchester Arena on October 14th.