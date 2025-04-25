Conor Benn made Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent quit in sparring, claims Nigel Benn, ahead of Chris Eubank Jr. showdown

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. are set to go to war on March 26 in a bona fide grudge match. Their clash is several years in the making, with their initial fight scheduled for 2022 being canceled after Benn failed two separate drug tests.

Ahead of their upcoming bout, Nigel Benn, the father of 'The Destroyer' has shared a stunning revelation about his son's preparation for his clash with 'NextGen'. According to the 61-year-old, Benn trained with William Scull, who is scheduled to face pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez on May 3. The former two-weight division world champion further claimed that Benn made Scull quit during their sparring session.

With Benn moving from super-welterweight to middleweight to face Eubank Jr., his father's claim that Benn made Scull, a super-middleweight, quit in sparring will certainly boost the hopes of fans of the 28-year-old.

During the final press conference held before Eubank Jr. vs. Benn, Nigel shared the following:

"Round 8 [in the sparring] came, and then Tony, we looked at each other and we thought, he just quit. [Scull] just stopped. Couldn't take no more after eight rounds, we were doing ten rounds. Me and Tony looked at each other and thought, 'What the fricking hell just happened there?!'... I am so confident this doesn't go past four rounds, I know my son."

Check out Nigel Benn discuss Conor Benn ahead of the Chris Eubank Jr. fight below (13:25):

William Scull's promoter responds to claims that Conor Benn made the IBF champion quit in sparring

William Scull joined Conor Benn in Mallorca, Spain, for his training camp in preparation for his bout with Chris Eubank Jr. on March 26. The IBF super-middleweight champion is notably bigger than 'The Destroyer', but was put under the microscope by Benn during their sparring sessions, according to Nigel Benn.

But Scull's promoter, Ingo Volckmann, has now responded to the elder Benn's claim about how the sparring unfolded. His comments were uploaded to X by iFL TV, where Volckmann said:

"The father of Conor Benn said they got such good sparring against Scull. Scull couldn't get more than eight rounds. You know why? Because we said we'd make eight rounds, we said we'd make one-minute [breaks], because it was our first sparring. [Benn] was already doing some sparring."

Check out William Scull's promoter discuss Nigel Benn's comments below:

