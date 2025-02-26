Conor Benn makes wild claim that Chris Eubank Jr. owes Neymar Jr. £4 million in gambling money: “Have you not heard?"

Conor Benn has suggested that Chris Eubank Jr.'s motivation behind accepting a fight against him is due to him owing a large gambling debt to none other than football mega-star Neymar Jr., who currently plays for Santos F.C. in Brazil.

Eubank Jr. and Neymar have become good friends, with the pair both passionate poker players. According to Benn, 'NextGen' owes the footballer up to £4 million, and will use his fight purse from their scheduled clash on Apr. 26 to help pay off that debt.

'The Destroyer' shared his bold claims during the pre-fight press conference held on Feb. 25, where he said:

"No, but [Eubank Jr.] owes Neymar 4 million quid. That's why he's taking this fight. So don't talk s**t. I said, he owes Neymar 4 million quid, have you not heard? Exactly. So don't come and talk to me about bo**ocks. This is why you've taken this fight, and you're about to get rendered unconscious for it. You're money hungry, that's the only reason. You sit down there and have a think."

Check out Conor Benn's comments on Chris Eubank Jr. below (35:35):

Following Eubank Jr.'s previous bout, a seventh-round stoppage win over Kamil Szeremeta on Oct. 12 2024, he was joined in the ring by Neymar Jr. before sharing a heated face-off with Benn.

Eddie Hearn irked after Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn in the face with an egg

Chris Eubank Jr. produced arguably the most viral moment of 2025 after slapping Conor Benn in the face with an egg during their face-off on Feb. 25. The motivation behind Eubank Jr.'s actions lay in Benn's claim about the reason he failed two pre-fight drug tests in 2022.

'NextGen' was scheduled to fight Benn in October 2022, but several days before the bout, news dropped that 'The Destroyer' had failed a drug test for clomifene and the fight was canceled.

Benn stated that the failed test was a result of contaminated eggs, something that Eubank Jr. was eager to remind him of.

Following the chaotic scenes on stage, Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on the incident. He said:

"In the fight game, everything changes now about this fight. You don't want to be backstage right now. If I was you, if you see Nigel Benn tonight, run! These people, they're not normal people... I don't know if we can do Thursday's press conference."

Check out Eddie Hearn discuss Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn beef below:

